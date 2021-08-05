Two Major Shopping Centres Added To Exposure List Following 9 New Local Cases

Two Central Coast shopping centres have now been added to the list of exposure sites after the reports of nine new Covid cases on Thursday, August 5.

The first is Lake Munmorah , anyone who visited that shopping centre on Saturday, August 31 between 9:15-9:40am is being deemed a casual contact and must get tested.

The second is Lake Haven, anyone who visited that shopping centre on Saturday, August 31 between 9am-9:30am will also need to be tested.

Covid Outbreaks On The Central Coast:

From the nine new covid cases, eight of them were from the same household, and the nineth was linked to a party on Blacksmiths Beach.

Whilst authorities are yet to determine how they have contracted the virus, the Health District is urging everyone to be on high alert for any symptoms.

Doctor Kat Taylor from the Local Health District said,

“We’ve also had unexplained sewerage detection in Toukley, Woy Woy and Charmhaven. This means the covid virus could already be circulating in our community”.

In other news, the two previously contaminated schools, Lake Munmorah Public and Morisset High reopened on Friday, August 6.

The schools both received deep cleaning and are now thought to be safe for all staff and students returning.

