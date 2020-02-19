Two Males Wanted In Shepparton

Police are seeking for public assistance to help identify two males who would they would like to speak to in relation to a shop theft last year.

It's believed the two males (pictured below) may have information regarding the theft from a Shepparton retailer late last year.

If you know the men below, you're urged to contact Constable Gillbee with any information at Shepparton Police on 03 5820 5777.

Alternatively, information can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via the link https://bddy.me/37K3kGB

