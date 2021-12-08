Two Melbourne - Adelaide Qantas Flights Added To Exposure Sites As Medi-Hotel Quarantine Under Review

Two Qantas flights from Melbourne into Adelaide have been added as exposure sites this morning, thrusting vaccinated passengers on affected rows into a seven-day quarantine.

Travellers seated on rows 11 to 15 on Sunday's QF691 and flight QF677 on Monday have been listed as close contacts.

It comes as South Australia recorded four new cases on Tuesday, with two linked to the Norwood cluster and another two acquired interstate.

Meantime, SA Health are currently reviewing quarantine procedures for international arrivals, to allow travellers to quarantine at home.

A sudden turn-face on November 28, born out of an "abundance of caution" amid the new threat of the Omicron variant, saw international arrivals directed immediately to a medi-hotel from the airport.

“International arrivals have been taken to a medi-hotel for a short period of time to allow for assessment of the suitability of the home quarantine arrangement and to ensure testing compliance,” an SA Health statement said.

“The processes at the airport are being reviewed to support travellers approved to home quarantine to safely transit directly home as well as ensuring testing upon disembarkation of the flight and these are anticipated to be in place by the end of this week.”

The review comes after a fully vaccinated Adelaide man who tested positive to Covid, was unceremoniously ushered into a medi-hotel in SA under police guard.

Currently, 82.4 per cent of eligible people aged over 12 are fully vaccinated, while 90.4 per cent have had their first dose.

