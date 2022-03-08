Two Memorials To Be Held For Cricket Legend Shane Warne

Shane Warne's closest family and friends will grieve the loss during a private memorial, before Victorian's will remember the icon with a state funeral.

Warne's manager James Erskine says details of the state funeral, which was accepted by the 52-year-old's family, are yet to be confirmed.

The final send-off is shaping up to be held at the MCG, the home of cricket, where Warne took his 700th test wicket.

Melburnians paid tribute to the sporting immortal over recent days, leaving flowers and beer cans below his statue at the venue.

Warne's body is being flown from Bangkok to Melbourne, after Thai Police confirmed an autopsy detailed his death was not suspicious.

A crowd of 100,000 will flock the 'G if confirmed as the location for the state funeral, with a master of ceremony also unconfirmed.

Erskine said a member of the Fox Sports family closest to Warne would be an option.

"There’s been no date set and no MC decided, but it could be Eddie [McGuire] or someone from Fox Sports," Erskine said.

"The date will then define who can be there."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Scott Morrison are expected to be in attendance.

