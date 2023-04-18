Two Men Arrested After Secret Chinese Police Station Is Discovered In New York City

Two men have been arrested after US police discovered a covert Chinese Police Station on behalf of the Chinese government in New York City on Monday.

According to US authorities, at least 30 officers from China’s national police force have been arrested and charged with harassing dissidents through social media while in the US.

The cases are believed to be a part of a larger number of prosecutions by the Justice Department over the past several years.

The arrests come as the US work to prevent the Chinese Government from locating pro-democracy activists who openly oppose Beijing’s current political policies.

An investigation has been launched into an outpost for the Chinese Ministry of Public Security which was operating covertly in Manhattan’s Chinatown.

The outpost closed last year amid an ongoing investigation by the FBI.

US Police believe the two men arrested on Monday were working under instruction from the Chinese government and were working directly with a Chinese official.

All communication between the two men and the Chinese official was erased from the men’s phones amid the FBI inquiry.

The pair are alleged to have assisted the Chinese government in locating a pro-democracy activist living in California.

The two men have been identified as 61-year-old “Harry” Lu Jianwang and 59-year-old Chen Jinping.

The pair were both arrested at their homes on Monday morning (local time).

Head of New York’s FBI field office Michael Driscoll said this was a “ blatant violation of our national sovereignty”.

