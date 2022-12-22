Two Men Arrested Following Siege In Toowoomba

Police have arrested two men following an armed siege in Toowoomba on Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers attended a home on Park Street in Newtown at around 11AM acting on a search warrant.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found that the two men inside the home were holding firearms.

Police evacuated five other people from the property along with people in nearby homes before issuing an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The Special Emergency Response Team were called in to assist in the situation a short time later.

Shots were allegedly fired during the siege by both the two men and the police with no injuries reported.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man and 35-year-old man at around 6PM on Wednesday evening.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

