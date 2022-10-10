Two Men Arrested In Alleged Liquid MDMA Haul Inside French Wine Bottles

Two men have been arrested in Melbourne after authorities seized more than 300 kilograms of liquid MDMA hidden in French wine bottles.

A Roxburgh Park man, 25, and a Cranbourne man, 21, were arrested on Saturday, after police executed search warrants at three properties in Roxborough Park, Cranbourne and Hallam.

Detectives seized various items including the alleged illegal drugs found inside a haul of bottles labelled as 2016 French Bordeaux wine, with forensic testing revealing the presence of liquid MDMA worth tens of millions of dollars.

“This seizure shows that Victoria – and Australia – is not an easy target,” ADF Detective Inspector Mark McKiernan said.

The AFP said it is working to disrupt criminal supply chains and intercept illicit drugs before they can cause harm in the community.

Both men fronted the Melbourne Magistrates Court today on Sunday charged with the attempted possession of a commercial quantity of an unlawfully imported border-controlled drug.

The potential maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

