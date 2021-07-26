Two Men Arrested, One Man Fighting For Life And Thugs On The Run

Two men have been arrested following a stabbing at Port Noarlunga South early Monday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance call on Oxford Street at 4am where they discovered a 27-year-old man with stab wounds to his abdomen.

The man was rushed to Flinders Medical Centre with potentially life-threatening injuries, while a 47-year-old man from the same address was taken to Noarlunga Hospital with gashes to his hands. He has been arrested and charged.

A 21-year-old Port Noarlunga South man was arrested at the scene.

Meantime, police are investigating a mugging at Morphett Vale hotel on Sunday night.

A man armed with a knife, threatened staff at a bottle shop connected to the pub on Panalatinga Road.

Stashing the cash from the till, the thief then took off with a companion on a motorbike, travelling west along Bains Road.

Earlier on Saturday a man was assaulted by three thugs in Morphett Vale, demanding money on Main South Road around 4:15am.

A nearby resident came to help after the 33-year-old called for help, sending the group packing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

