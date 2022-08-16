Two Men Charged Over $6 Million Drug Lab Bust

Police have arrested two men after discovering a secret drug lab in south west Sydney last week.

Detectives from Strike Force Cripe made the discovery after acting on a search warrant for a Belmore property last week.

Upon searching the premises, police found a “clandestine laboratory” along with a large quantity of drugs.

Police seized over 5kg of methamphetamine, 70g of cocaine, 1.8kg of heroin along with 1.5 litres of methamphetamine oil.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Detectives also discovered equipment consistent with the production and sale of illegal drugs.

The haul is estimated to be worth approximately $6 million.

Detectives made two arrests including a 30-year-old man from Warwick and a 39-year-old man from Campsie.

The Campsie man was forced to face the Bankstown Local Court where he was refused bail.

The man is set to face court again on October 13, 2022.

The Warwick man was pulled over by police while driving his Honda CRV north along the Pacific Highway.

Following a search of the vehicle, police seized 45kg of cannabis before seizing another 2.5kg of cannabis and $4,500 in cash from the man’s Warwick property.

The 30-year-old was denied bail and is set to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.