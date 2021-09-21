Two Men Charged Over Alleged Drug Syndicate In Greater Hunter

Two arrests have been made following the bust of an alleged cannabis cultivation operation across the Hunter and Lake Macquarie areas.

Simultaneous raids were executed in Beresfield, Vacy and Jewells on Monday after the alleged unveiling of a sophisticated drug syndicate.

A statement release by Port Stephen-Hunter Police said that investigators had located and dismantled hydroponic setups in varying sizes at all three locations: seizing 162 plants and 5kg of cannabis bud.

An industrial shed in Beresfield, a semi-rural property in Vacy and a residence at Jewells all allegedly unearthed marijuana plants at varying stages of growth.

Also seized in the raids were associated drug paraphernalia, nun chucks, ammunition, and firearm parts.

A 67-year-old man was arrested at the Beresfield home. He was charged with take part enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis commercial.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Maitland Local Court on Wednesday 13 October 2021.

A 48-year-old man was arrested during the Belmont search warrant. He was charged with supply prohibited drug and cultivate cannabis indictable quantity.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday 13 October 2021.

Investigations under Strike Force Jinker are continuing, with further arrests anticipated.

Anyone with information about Strike Force Jinker is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or here.

