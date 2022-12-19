Two Men Charged Over Alleged Looting At Scene Of QLD Police Shooting

Two men have been charged with looting after police allege they attempted to steal from the property in Queensland where the recent police shootings took place.

A 23-year-old and 25-year-old have been arrested and charged after they were allegedly caught attempting to steal two motorbikes from the Wieambilla property where two police and a civilian were shot and killed last week.

According to police, the two men are alleged to have parked their car away from the property before walking through bushland to reach the former home of the Trains.

The men were allegedly walking the bikes back to their car when they were intercepted by police.

Police have charged both men with one count each of unlawful trespass and one count of stealing by looting.

The pair are set to face court in February of 2023.

The property was home to Gareth, Stacey and Nathaniel Train before they killed to police officers and a neighbour in an execution style ambush last week.

The trio were also eventually killed during the siege.

