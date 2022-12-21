Two Men Charged With Murder Over Body Found In Sydney Stairwell

Police have charged two men with murder after the body of a man was discovered in the stairwell of a gaming cafe in Sydney’s CBD.

The body of 25-year-old Chinese national Tao Ching was found by cleaners in the stairwell of the FBI Cyber Café in the Meriton shopping precinct on December 7 at around 3PM.

Mr Ching was last seen entering the Kent Street precinct at around 9PM on December 4.

After examining Mr Ching’s body, police concluded that his death was likely a homicide.

Police last week released CCTV footage of two males who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

On Friday of last week, police arrested a 27-year-old man at a Campsie bar before charging him with murder.

Queensland Police assisted NSW Police with the arrest of a second man on Stradbroke Island in Queensland on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old man was later charged with murder.

The man is set to be extradited back to NSW to face trial.

