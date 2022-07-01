Two Men Face Criminal Charges Over Pro-Cannabis Projections On Sydney Opera House

Former pro athlete William “Willy Biggs” Stolk is facing criminal charges after he and a friend allegedly used high-powered lasers to project pro-cannabis messages onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Former pro skier William Stolk and his friend Alec Zammitt were arrested by police on April 20 inside a Park Hyatt Hotel room which directly faces the opera house and bridge.

The pair are alleged to have used their uninterrupted view of the iconic Sydney monuments to project large images of a marijuana leaf along with other pro-cannabis images including the name of their activist group ‘who are we hurting?’ in the early hours of April 20.

The pair are also alleged to have uploaded a video of the incident onto YouTube with the clip garnering more than 15,000 views.

The two men were taken into police custody where they were held for six hours before being released on bail.

One of their strict bail conditions prohibits the two men from contacting each other.

The two men have both plead not guilty to the charges against them which includes distributing advertisement on Opera House property.

Stolk told The Daily Telegraph that the police have chosen to lay criminal charges to set an example.

“…Garnering a criminal charge for something that left no permanent mark on the building is ludicrous,” he said.

“I feel this charge is very harsh and they’re trying to make an example of us to deter people from doing it again.”

The maximum fine for the charges against them is $1,100.

