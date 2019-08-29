Two Men Face Firearm Possession, Theft & Fraud Charges

Two men have been charged following investigations into an aggravated break-in and property theft at a home north of Coffs Harbour.

About 3:30pm on Wednesday, two men, allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, attended a property on Corindi Park Drive at Corindi Beach.

The owner of the property approached the two men asking what they wanted, when one of the men produced a hammer and used the weapon to gain access to the home where they allegedly stole property.

The owner, and two of his friends who had arrived during the incident, fled to a neighbouring property where they called police.

Investigations commenced by officers from Coffs Clarence Police District who were told a credit card believed to be stolen from the Corindi Beach home was used at a near services station in Mullaway.

About 5:15pm that day, officers located the stolen vehicle in a motel carpark on the Old pacific Highway at Mullaway.

Officers entered a room within the motel and arrested two men aged 27 and 38.

A search of the stolen vehicle allegedly revealed a rifle, gloves and items stolen from the Corindi Beach home.

The pair were taken to Coffs Habour Police Station where the younger man was charged with intimidation, aggravated enter dwelling, steal property in dwelling, larceny and fraud.

The older man was charged with property stolen outside the state, damage property, intimidation, aggravated enter dwelling, steal property in dwelling, larceny and firearm possession.

Both men were refused bail and will be appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Thursday 29 August 2019).