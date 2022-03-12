Two Men Fatally Stabbed In Separate Melbourne Incidents

Two men from Melbourne have passed away following separate assaults overnight.

The first incident, a teenager died after an attack on Elizabeth Street in Coburg around 2:30am.

Police allege the man was struck with a knife-like weapon.

Emergency services arrive and treated him at the scene, where he sadly passed away.

In a second incident which occured on Bourke Street in Docklands, around 3:20am, two men suffered stab wounds during a fight.

Both men were taken to hospital, where one man died soon after. The second victim is in critical condition.

Around 1:10am, three teenagers were arrested over a fight at Flinders Street Station.

One victim is in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Earlier in the night, a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight at Flinders Street Station, in Melbourne's CBD, about 1:10am.

Police ask any witnesses, or anyone with video footage to contact police Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

