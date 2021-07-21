Two Men From Melbourne Charged After Major Drug Seize In Wodonga
Pair face trafficking charges
Wodonga police make major methamphetamine drug bust during a routine traffic check.
Police discovered about 15 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine on Tuesday.
Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit's Detective Senior Constable Brianna Gibson said police intercepted a vehicle on Hume Freeway near the Melrose Drive.
"It was identified that the vehicle and the occupants were returning from Sydney, entering Victoria and breaching COVID restrictions," Detective Senior Constable Gibson said.
Two men from Victoria, who were travelling in a tow-truck, have been arrested.
The value of the seize is still being processed, "but I can assure you it would probably be within the millions".
"It is concerning to have a large amount of drugs on the street, but we're more than happy with this result to get this amount off the street and protect the community," she said.
Detective Andrew Leonard says the pair will front court in October, and they are to remain behind bars until the hearing.
