Two Men Have Been Charged In CQ With Drugs & Weapon Offences

Two men have been charged overnight as part of an ongoing drug operation in Rockhampton.

Operation Tango Negative commenced six months ago and resulted in the search of a Serengeti Street property at Yeppoon yesterday.

Officers located more than a kilogram of methylamphetamine, a handgun, around $2,000 cash, other weapons and drug-related equipment.

Two men were taken into custody at the address and have since been charged.

Both men have been refused police bail and will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

