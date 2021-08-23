Two Men Have Been Charged Over Murder Of Craignish Country Club Owner

Two men, a 30-year-old and a 25-year-old are in custody over the death of Greg Harding, 64, the owner and caretaker of Craignish Country Club in Fraser Coast.

The local watering hole and golf club owner was discovered dead on Pialba Burrum Heads Road in the small town last Monday.

Police believe he was killed during an altercation that happened between 10 pm and 11 pm on Sunday, August 15.

Joshua Marcus Pope and Gregory Tremayne Pryor, both from Loganlea, were in custody at Coomera last Saturday. Both were charged with one count of murder. No bail application was made on Monday when they appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court. Their matter will be heard again next month.

Police are still investigating the matter and asking for anyone with information to contact them.

