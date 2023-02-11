Two Men Have Been Shot Dead In A Street Fight In Melbourne's West

Two men have died following a double shooting in the streets of Melbourne’s west on Saturday morning.

Police were called out Carmichael Drive in Wyndam Vale following reports of a fight breaking out on the street at around 3AM this morning.

Emergency services arrived to find three males critically injured.

One man was transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries and two other men passed away at the scene.

Detective inspector Chris Murray told 9NEWS that the trio are believed to have known each other.

"I can't shed any light on the victims, safe to say they were two young men at home minding their own business when this tragic event occurred," he said.

Police are urging anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting to come forward.

