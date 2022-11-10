Two Men Killed In Two-Plane Collision Near Gympie

Two Brisbane men have died after their light planes crashed in mid-air at Kybong just south of Gympie on Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the two planes collided and crashed onto a Kybong property, killing a 77-year-old man from Glenwood and an 80-year-old Caboolture man.

Inspector Brad Inskip said it is still unclear as to what caused the collision and that police have launched a full investigation.

“The evidence is pointing towards the fact that each aircraft likely had a single male occupant and both males are deceased,” he said.

“We will be looking into the possibility that there was a collision mid-air, but it’s very early days and we’re really not sure.”

An official report is being prepared for the coroner.

