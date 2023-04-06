Two Men Seriously Injured In Brisbane Scaffolding Incident

Two Queensland construction workers have been seriously injured during a scaffolding incident in Brisbane on Thursday.

The scaffolding is believed to have collapsed on the work site at Kiln Street in south-east Brisbane at around 9AM this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics treated two men before transporting them to Princess Alexander Hospital in Brisbane.

One of the men is being treated for significant leg and arm injuries while the other man suffered life-threatening head injuries.

Both men are believed to be in serious condition.

The men were working on the site at the time of the incident, but it is not yet clear whether they were on the scaffolding or underneath it when it collapsed.

A full investigation has been launched by union, work, health and safety officials.

