Two Men Using Gel Blasters Near Wulguru School Are Heading To Court

Two men are set to face court after allegedly carrying Gel Blasters (a toy firearm that slots in somewhere between a paintball gun and an airsoft gun) around Wulguru.

The incident occuring on Wednesday morning, saw the men playfully shooting at each other.

The actions sent a Wulguru school into lockdown shortly after 10am.

The 30-year-old and 28-year-old have been charged with 5 offences each, including discharge weapon and going armed so as to cause fear.

They’ll be appearing in court later this month.