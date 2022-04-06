Two Million-Plus Australians Overdue For Booster As New Variant Emerges

Health experts say more than two millions Aussies are now 'overdue' for their COVID booster shot, with under 40s labelled as the main cohort. Lieutenant General John Frewen, Australia's vaccine rollout chief, said that around 11% of the eligible population are yet receive their third dose. "I think there is both elements of some confusion and elements of some complacency around the rollout in those age groups," he said.

"It comes (down) to people no longer as fearful of Omicron as they were with previous variants. People have had it and have moved on and thought no big deal. Why bother getting a booster?

"Some people are still confused about when they get it if they’ve had Covid. You know, there’s a myriad of reasons."

It comes amid a new COVID sub-variant called XE being detected in the UK and Thailand.

While 600 cases were reported in England, there is little to no data to suggest the variant is life-threatening or drastically contagious.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,499

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 259 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 513

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 20 / 0

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Queensland

New cases: 8,534

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 468 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 24,151

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,444 / 51

Victoria

New cases: 12,150

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 331 / 16

South Australia

New cases: 5,784

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 208 / 12

Tasmania

New cases: 2,408

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 12,575

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 654 / 23

