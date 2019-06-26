Two More Men have Been Charged with Racing Fraud

Police have arrested and charged a further two men with fraud following a 14-month long investigation by officers from the QPS Queensland Racing Crime Squad.

The charges are the result of Operation Quebec Creed, an investigation into suspected doping practices by a network of people involved in the thoroughbred racing industry.

A 49-year-old man from Forestdale has been arrested and charged with:

one count of aggravated fraud

he was bailed to appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 16, 2019.

A 41-year-old male from Lockyer Waters, has also been arrested with one count of:

aggravated fraud

and bailed to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on July 15, 2019.

It is alleged that both men enabled and facilitated the administration of unregistered horse supplements by a third party, which resulted in dishonestly obtaining a financial benefit through thoroughbred race winnings.

These charges follow yesterday’s arrest of Toowoomba’s Ben Currie.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

