Two More People Arrested Over Sydney Climate Change Protests

Two more people have been arrested and charged over the Blockade Australia climate change protests in Sydney last week.

Sydney descended into chaos during the week as climate change protestors stormed the Sydney CBD.

One protestor brought her car to a stop in the Sydney Harbour Tunnel, blocking traffic in the southbound lane until police arrived to remove her.

Plans for further protests were foiled by police on Wednesday with Polair being deployed along with riot squads to prevent further disruption.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Police swarmed William and Palmer Street on Tuesday following report several protestors were walking through the intersection and blocking traffic.

Police arrested 11 people over the incident with a number of others managing to flee the scene before they could be apprehended.

NSW Police announced on Saturday that two more arrests had been made in relation to the incident including two 18 and 19-year-old girls.

The arrests were made as part of operation Strike Force Guard which aims to prevent and dismantle illegal protests.

The two girls were charged with wilfully preventing free passage of people or cars and obstructing driver’s paths.

The pair are set to face the Downing Centre Local Court on September 1.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.