Two More People Die Overnight In Queensland Floods As BOM Issues Warning

Two more people have died in Queensland floodwaters overnight as a severe weather system pounds down upon the state's south east.

An SES volunteer has died while responding to a call for help in Coolana, north-west of Ipswich, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said.

Three other volunteers travelling in the same vehicle were rescued after it was swept off the road.

Meanwhile, a man’s body was retrieved from floodwaters in Stones Corner, Brisbane.

Authorities were called to Gladys Street about 1:30am where they made the grim discover of a man's body a short time later.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a severe weather alert on Friday night for the state’s south-east, with particular concern for the Sunshine Coast hinterland, with emergency alerts issued for the Sunshine Coast, the Scenic Rim, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley, North Burnett, Moreton Bay, and Maryborough council areas.

The warning alerts residents to an “increased risk of dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides”.

“We currently have a very dangerous storm warning out for parts of Noosa, Noosa Heads," BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said.

"We're seeing rainfall rates about 100-120 millimetres in about two hours, that’s about 60-80mm in an hour and over the last six hours or so, it's getting up towards the high 200s in some areas." - BOM Forecaster Mr Markworth

A major flood warning is also in place at Gympie, after Thursday's devastating flood fatality, with the weather bureau warning the Mary River may exceed its previous peak at 22m, during an event 23-years-ago.

Heavy rainfall is forecast, even after the area reported more than 300mm in the last 24 hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services commissioner Greg Leach said that the wild weather event has been one of the most severe the south-east has experienced in a decade.

"This is an incredibly serious and potentially a life-threatening situation that's unfolding and it's escalating quickly in terms of flash flooding and rapidly rising catchments." - QFES comm Greg Leach

