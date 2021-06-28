Two naked men were issued $1000 fines after having to be rescued from the Royal National Park at Otford on Sunday.

Police Rescue, assisted by the SES, NSW Ambulance and Polair, located one of the naked men, a 30-year-old, carrying a backpack and walking on a hiking trail near Lady Wakehurst Drive.

The other man, 49-years-old and only partially clothed, was found shortly after.

According to the men, they were sunbathing on a nearby beach when they were startled by a deer and subsequently ran into the bush.

NSW’s Police Commissioner, Michael Fuller, had little to say following the incident.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men, sunbaking naked on a beach on the south coast, who were startled by a deer, ran into the national park and got lost. Not only did they require assistance from SES and NSW Police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1000.”​

The men were among 44 people who were issued with Police Infringment Notices on Sunday.

Two Naked Men Ran From A Deer And Got Fined $1000

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.