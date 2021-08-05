Two New Circus Shows Set To WOW Townsville Audiences

The circus is coming to town with Chaos and Chaotique set to ‘WOW’ Townsville.

Originally scheduled as a part of North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA), Shed 3 organisers are for the first time delivering a cabaret-style event that involves adults.

North Queensland Local News

The two shows come off the back of Shed 3’s highly successful Underwater Wonderland production as part of NAFA.

The kids kick things off in Chaos, while adults slide into the spotlight for Chaotique with special guests the Nomadica Tribal Belly Dancers.

Held at Shed 3, Chaos is on August 14 and 15 from 2pm, while Chaotique runs August 13-15 from 7pm.

Tickets are available online through Shed 3’s Facebook.

