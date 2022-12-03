Two People Are Dead After Being Struck By Car In Sydney

Two people are dead after being hit by a car while standing next to their broken-down vehicles in Sydney overnight.

Two people have died in Sydney after being struck by a Holden Commodore while standing next to their vehicles on the Anzac Bridge on Friday evening.

Emergency services were called to the southbound lane of the Anzac Bridge to assist with a minor collision at around 11:50PM on Friday.

A short time later, police believe the drivers of the Camry and Captiva were standing on the road next to their cars when a Holden Commodore struck them with a Toyota Camry taxi also becoming involved.

“Both the woman driving the (Toyota) Camry and the man driving the (Holden) Captiva died at the scene," Police said.

"A man driving the taxi has been taken to Sydney Eye Hospital for mandatory testing, while a man driving the Commodore has been taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash, and mandatory testing."

The victims of the collision have not yet been identified.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the collision between the hours of 11:45Pm and 11:55PM are being urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

