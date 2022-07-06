Two People Arrested Following Police Chase In Stolen Vehicle

Two people have been arrested by police following a vehicular chase in a stolen vehicle in Elizabeth Grove.

Police were on Fairfield Road in Elizabeth Grove at around 11:55PM on Tuesday evening when a stolen red Mitsubishi drove past them.

The officers began following the vehicle which had allegedly been stolen from a Elizabeth vale home on Monday.

PolAir was deployed to track the stolen vehicle as police continued their pursuit from the ground.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The vehicle was spotted turning onto Saints Road before being tracked to Armagh Crescent in the Salisbury Downs area.

The vehicle was then pulled over before the two occupants exited the car and fled the scene on foot.

Police managed to corner the two suspects, arresting them not far from the abandoned vehicle.

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman and charged her with illegal use of a motor vehicle.

The 27-year-old alleged male driver was also arrested and charged with speed dangerous, illegal use, possessing a prohibited weapon, driving unlicensed and breach of bail.

The pair are set to face the Elizabeth Magistrates Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.