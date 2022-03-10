Two People Arrested In Coffs Harbour Over Sydney ATM Ram Raid

Police have arrested and charged two people in relation to an attempted ram raid in Sydney last month.

New South Wales police were alerted to an attempted robbery of an ATM at a shopping centre on Old Northern Road in Glenorie at around 11:30PM on January 30.

According to police, three people attempted to pull out an ATM machine using a white Toyota Hilux.

Police say the trio attempted to dislodge machine a number of times but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, emergency services were called out to the scene of a car fire on McClymont Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services discovered the car in question was allegedly the same stolen white Toyota Hilux that was linked to the attempted robbery.

Fire fighters managed to contain the blaze, but the vehicle was completely destroyed.

Following further investigations into the incident, police were able to arrest 29-year-old woman at a Coffs Harbour caravan park at around 7:30AM on Tuesday.

Police allegedly discovered a loaded homemade firearm when searching the woman, which they seized as evidence.

The 29-year-old was then transported to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was charged with multiple offences including attempted larceny, destroy or damage property in company, destroy or damage property in company by fire, participate in criminal group, possession of an unauthorised firearm and destroy or damage property intend criminal activity group.

Police also arrested a 22-year-old man at a Grafton correctional centre in relation to the incident.

The man has since been charges with multiple offences including destroy or damage property in company, attempt larceny, destroy or damage property in company by fire, participate in criminal group and destroy or damage property intend criminal activity of group.

Investigations into the robbery are ongoing.

