Two People Brutally Attacked In West Sydney Home Invasion

Two people have been viciously attacked during a break in at a west Sydney home overnight.

According to police, a man and two women were asleep at their Railway Street property in Yennora when four people allegedly broke into their home at around 3AM.

The group are alleged to have demanded the 39-year-old male occupant hand over money before stabbing him in the chest.

The two women, aged 52 and 63-years-old, attempted to alert authorities before one of the woman was allegedly hit in the face with a bat.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The second woman then attempted to barricade herself in a bathroom with the attackers then breaking into the room and stealing her phone.

The group then fled the scene on foot.

The group were believed to have been wearing dark coloured hoodies and masks.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to come forward.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.