Two People Charged Over Para Hills Drug Raid

Police have arrested two people after a raid turned out a number of hidden drugs and drug making equipment at a Para Hills home.

South Australia police actioned a raid on a Para Hills home on Wednesday where they found over 7,500 LSD tabs, three litres of GHB, over 100 Xanax tablets, 20g of cocaine, 500g MDMA, 1kg of cannabis along with a pill press and $9,500 in cash.

Police arrested two people at the home including a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman.

The pair were charged with three counts of trafficking a large commercial quantity of controlled drug and three counts of trafficking in a controlled drug and a number of other offences.

Both 20-year-olds have been released on bail and are set to face the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in August.

