Two People Charged With Murder Over Death Of Queensland Uber Driver
Investigations ongoing
Police have charged two teenagers with murder after the body of an Uber driver was discovered in Queensland.
According to authorities, 47-year-old Scott Cabrie was reported missing on February 10 after he was last seen on February 6 at a Toogoom home near Hervey Bay.
Mr Cabrie’s car was found burnt out in Pacific Haven on February 7 around half an hour way from Toogoom.
Police located the 47-year-old’s body near a boat ramp at Howard yesterday and have since made two arrests in relation to his death.
Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.
A 17-year-old Pacific Haven boy and 18-year-old Sunshine Acres man have been arrested and charged with murder.
The teenager has been charged with one count each of murder, arson, unlawful use of a car, robbery and deprivation of liberty - unlawfully detain.
The 18-year-old man has been charged with one count each of murder, unlawful use of a car, arson, armed robbery and deprivation of liberty – unlawfully detain.
The pair are set to face court on Monday, February 13.
Investigations into the death are ongoing.
Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.