Two People Dead & Another Injured In Horror Weekend On SA Roads

The state has endured a tragic weekend on South Australian roads after two people died and a motorcycle rider was seriously injured.

A 23-year-old woman has been killed in a mysterious car accident after her car left the road in Kangaroo Flat at around 1:30PM on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were called out the crash site but were unable to save the woman who died at the scene.

Major Crash Detectives are currently looking into the crash with detectives reaching out to the public for information.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a sizable leak or fluid spill from a vehicle to contact authorities on 131 444.

A 19-year-old man died in a crash earlier that day after his Nissan Patrol crashed on Battunga Road at Meadows at around 6:50AM.

At around 6:30PM on Sunday evening, a motorbike rider came off his bike while riding along a dirt track at Gawler Belt.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the man for serious injuries.

The 26-year-old man was transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital in serious condition.

