Two People Dead Following US Nightclub Shooting

US Police are currently investigating a night club shooting in Iowa which killed two people and injured 10 others.

Police said shots were heard coming from Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on Third Street in downtown Cedar Rapids at around 1:30AM.

Cedar Rapids police were completing patrol nearby and were able to respond to the shots “immediately”.

As police attempted to enter the nightclub, close to 150 people were attempting to flee the scene.

Police found a man and a woman dead inside the nightclub and another 10 people injured.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.

The 10 people were treated at the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

According to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman, two men are believed to have opened fire inside the nightclub, letting off more than a dozen shots.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” he said.

“I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

Police have not revealed whether they have a suspect in custody but confirmed at around 6AM that the scene of the shooting was now secured and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

