Two People Die In House Fire In South West Sydney

Three people have passed away in a house fire in south west Sydney in the early hours of Sunday morning including a 10-year-old child.

Fire fighters received reports of a fire at a home on Rottnest Avenue at around 5:30AM on Sunday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighter evacuated six people from the Hinchinbrook home including five adults and a child.

Paramedics treated all six people before transporting the 10-year-old child to the Westmead Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

The 10-year-old passed away from his injuries earlier this afternoon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Fire fighters were unable to save two people who passed away at the scene.

Police are yet to formally identify the bodies.

Police have since established a crime scene at the property with forensic specialists set to further examine the scene this afternoon.

An official investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched with police preparing an official report for the coroner.

Police are urging anyone with information pertaining to the fire to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.