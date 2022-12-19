Two People Found Dead Following Melbourne House Fire

Two people have died in a massive house fire in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a house fire on Forest Road in North Lara at around 4:45AM.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire fighters found the entire residence engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, emergency services located the bodies of two people inside.

Police are yet to formally identify the bodies.

An official investigation has been launched to identify the source of the fire with police establishing a crime scene at the home.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact police.

