Two People Have Died While Waiting For Ambulances In Adelaide Overnight

Two people have died while waiting for an ambulance in Adelaide overnight including one person in their 20’s.

The Ambulance Employees Association of South Australia made the announcement on social media this morning claiming ambulances should have responded within 16 minutes of being requested.

“The AEA and its members extend their deepest sympathies for the families involved,” the post read.

The union said the person in their 20’s was forced to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive while another elderly person was forced to wait 56 minutes.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said a review has been launched into both incidents.

“It’s obviously very sad news this morning to wake up to,” he said.

“We don’t know whether the delay in getting ambulances there was a contributing factor.

“I’m going to wait for the review and see what that shows.”

The South Australia Ambulance Service had declared a code white on Monday evening which meant there was a shortage of ambulances available to respond to emergencies.

According to the union, there were 19 requests for an ambulance at around 7:40PM but no ambulances available to respond.

Ambulance ramping has been an ongoing issue in South Australia which the state opposition claims has risen by 485 percent under the Liberal party.

