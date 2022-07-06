Two People Hospitalised Follow Knife Fight In Adelaide CBD

Two men have been hospitalised following a knife fight in Adelaide’s CBD overnight.

According to police, the fight began at around 6:30PM on Tuesday evening in Whitmore Square when a verbal altercation escalated into a knife fight.

Emergency services arrived on scene where they found two men suffering from minor knife wounds.

The pair were transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

Police later arrested a 52-year-old Hectorville man and charged him with carrying an offensive weapon and aggravated assault causing harm.

The 52-year-old is set to face court later today.

According to police, the two men were known to each other.

The latest attack follows a rise in knife-related violence across Adelaide after two other people were stabbed in separate incidents back in May.

