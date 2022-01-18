Two People In ICU As Tasmania’s Cases Plateau

Cases dip in Tasmania as the state records 1,310 new infections on Tuesday.

The state's total number of active cases is now 6,417, with 12 people in hospital specifically for Covid, while two patients are in intensive care.

A further 13 patients with Covid are in hospital for unrelated conditions.

Most cases are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 387 under observation through the remote service, while 40 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

All cases have occurred since Tasmania opened its border on December 15.

Meantime, Hobart City Council along with the state government are planning to turn City Hall into an outpatient treatment centre if more capacity is needed.

Currently conducted at a ward at the Royal Hobart Hospital, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said on Monday that City Hall would be used for overnight patients, if the demand requires as much.

"City Hall will be stood up if this COVID-19 ward space is needed for increased numbers of overnight COVID-19 admitted patients," Mr Rockliff said in a statement.

"When needed, the City Hall clinic will be configured to allow for stringent protocols to be in place to ensure there is no risk of transmission while patients use the facility."

Once used as a respiratory clinic during the swine flu of 2009, Mr Rockliff said repurposing the hall has continued to be a contingency in pandemic planning.

