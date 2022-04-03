Two People Injured In Cliff-Fall In Sydney's North West

Two people have been seriously injured after falling from a cliff in Sydney’s north-west over the weekend.

A man is in critical condition while a woman is being treated for a fractured leg after falling from a cliff on Saturday evening.

According to police, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were walking through the bush with a group of friends on Saturday night at around 11PM near Quarter Sessions Road in Westleigh.

The group had been partying nearby before walking through the bush looking for a spot to sit and chat.

When the group got up to leave, the man lost his footing and fell 12 metres down the cliff.

The woman is then believed to have attempted to rescue the man, injuring herself in the process.

Another person from the group then called emergency services before Rescue NSW along with NSW Police and NSW Ambulance launched a five-hour rescue operation.

According to police, the man was treated on site for serious head and bodily injuries while the female was treated for a leg injury.

