Two People Injured In Separate Brisbane Shooting Incidents

Two people have been injured in two separate shooting attacks in Brisbane on Sunday evening.

Police are working to find out whether two separate shooting incidents in Brisbane may be linked.

According to investigators, the first attack unfolded after a dark coloured SUV stopped in front of a Bix Street home in Logan on Sunday.

A man is then believed to have exited the vehicle where he entered into a verbal altercation with another man before allegedly firing a gun.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The bullet missed the man and instead hit a 58-year-old woman who was standing close by.

The woman was transported to hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

The second attack happened at around 9PM at a Cowper Avenue property in Eagleby, Logan.

A car is alleged to have driven by the Cowper Avenue home shooting and hitting a young man who was standing in the front yard.

The man also received facial injuries and is believed to be receiving treatment in hospital.

Investigators are asking witnesses who may have seen a dark Mazda CX9 or a silver or white Mitsubishi Lancer in either of the two suburbs to contact police.

Investigators are also urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.