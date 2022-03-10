Two People Taken Into Custody In Relation To Suspicious Death

Two people have been taken into custody in relation to the suspicious death of a man in a Central Hobart home.

Tasmania Police were called out to the Harrington Street home at around 10:20PM following reports of a wounding incident.

Despite rushing to the scene of the wounding, a man was found unresponsive inside the home.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police discovered the man at the Walford Terraces social housing block near St Mary’s College.

Police have launched a full investigation into the death, with investigators combing through the scene today.

Police have taken a man and a woman into custody in relation to the death.

Police said in a statement that the pair are believed to be known to the deceased.

"Investigations into the incident are continuing, however initial inquiries suggest the parties are known to one another," they said.

Investigations are ongoing.

