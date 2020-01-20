Two Players To Be Announced As Co-Captains In Broncos Leadership Shake-Up For 2020

The Broncos seem to be taking their New Year's resolutions seriously, with a raft of changes already underway for the 2020 season.

And one way they're shaking things up is by naming two co-captains, NRL Insider Dobbo explained on this morning's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody.

Listen below:

But that's not the only difference we can expect for the upcoming season.

From the time of day they're training to what position they'll be playing this year, we go inside the Broncos camp to find out why Anthony Seibold is so happy with the level his players are at already.

Hear the full chat below:

