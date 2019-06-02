Two Saints Ruled Out Of China Game Due To Illness

St Kilda have confirmed two changes ahead of this afternoon's game against Port Adelaide in Shanghai.

Jonothan Marsh & Dan McKenzie have both been ruled out due to illness.

The Saints were rocked by food poisoning on Friday night which forced them to fly over more players from Melbourne.

Nick Coffield & Darragh Joyce will come into the selected side.

St Kilda GM of Football Simon Lethlean provided an update on the state of the playing group.

“McKenzie and Marsh are feeling better this morning but we made the call to leave them out of the side given their preparation was compromised.



“Coffield and Joyce have trained fully over the past two days and like the rest of the group are really excited to get out there.



“Richo and the other guys who missed yesterday’s captain’s run are fully recovered, as expected.”

Port Adelaide will go in as selected.