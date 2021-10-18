Two Shoppers Stabbed During Random Attack At Barkly Square

Two shoppers have been rushed to hospital after an alleged stabbing at Barkly Square at Brunswick.

It’s believed a man entered the shopping centre on Sydney Road after 8am on Monday morning brandishing a knife.

A 60-year-old man was standing in line at the checkout where he was stabbed in the upper body by another man in line.

A security guard at the shopping centre was then stabbed after he attempted to approach the man.

Police attempted to negotiate with the 20-year-old man, but after unsuccessful attempts, the Critical Incident Response Team used a taser to apprehend the man.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed that two men had suffered non life-threatening injuries and had been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital.

The Barkly Square shopping precinct was evacuated while police responded.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr