Two Supermarkets Targeted In Separate Ram Raids In Perth

Police have launched an investigation into a ram raid on a Perth supermarket on Monday evening.

According to police, two men are alleged to have smashed through the glass window of a supermarket at around 10:20PM on Waverley Road at Coolbellup.

The two men are then alleged to have stolen cigarettes and a significant amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Both men were last seen wearing dark clothes and are believed to be between 183cm and 188cm tall.

This was the second ram raid in one night with a second taking place at an Asian supermarket at East Cannington.

At around 2:35AM, a number of people are alleged to have driven a vehicle into the front of a Railway Parade, Asian grocer, destroying the front wall of the store.

Police are yet to confirm what was stolen from the store.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

