Two Suspects Arrested In Relation To Corinda Shooting

Suspects linked to Dutton Park car fire

Article heading image for Two Suspects Arrested In Relation To Corinda Shooting

Police have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Corinda in Brisbane earlier this week.

Investigators arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday and 26-year-old man at a Mackenzie address following a police raid on the property.

Acting on a warrant, police located a clandestine drug laboratory which also resulted in the arrest of three males and two females.

“It would appear there has been a cook of meth which is drying. As a result we have specialty officers who need to attend before we can do anything further,”

- Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The news of the arrests follows a large car fire at Dutton Park last night which has been linked to the shooting.

Police made the connection after finding the burnt-out Audi which was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old woman was the first to be arrested in Brisbane’s CBD on Tuesday, followed by a 26-year-old man on Wednesday evening.

Investigators made the arrest after seven cars were found torched at a Gladstone Road apartment complex which included the Audi used as the getaway vehicle following the shooting.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the front yard of a Cliveden Avenue property on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

Georgie Marr

6 October 2022

Article by:

Georgie Marr

Crime
Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Listen Live!
Crime
Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Crime
Shooting
The Queensland Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs