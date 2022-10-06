Two Suspects Arrested In Relation To Corinda Shooting

Police have arrested two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man in Corinda in Brisbane earlier this week.

Investigators arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday and 26-year-old man at a Mackenzie address following a police raid on the property.

Acting on a warrant, police located a clandestine drug laboratory which also resulted in the arrest of three males and two females.

“It would appear there has been a cook of meth which is drying. As a result we have specialty officers who need to attend before we can do anything further,” - Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham

The news of the arrests follows a large car fire at Dutton Park last night which has been linked to the shooting.

Police made the connection after finding the burnt-out Audi which was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on Tuesday.

Investigators made the arrest after seven cars were found torched at a Gladstone Road apartment complex which included the Audi used as the getaway vehicle following the shooting.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the front yard of a Cliveden Avenue property on Tuesday.

