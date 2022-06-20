Two Teenage Boys Critical, Two Injured After Rolling A Stolen Car On The Warrego Highway

Two teenage boys are in a critical condition after crashing an alleged stolen car on the Warrego Highway between Toowoomba and Oakey.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Monday about 8.35am on Henningsen Road, after it was reported that four teenagers were heading west in a stolen sedan when they veered to the left, went over an embankment, and rolled the vehicle several times.

Four boys aged between 13 and 14 were injured in the incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the Courier Mail that two of the boys, aged 13 and 14, had suffered critical head injuries and were flown by separate LifeFlight choppers to the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.

While two 14-year-old boys were transported to Toowoomba Base Hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators have started looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au .

Information can also be reported to Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting .

